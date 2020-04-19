Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Counterfeit Money Detectors market.

Counterfeit Money Detector is a device which identifies a counterfeit banknote. Banknotes are printed with some security features to reduce counterfeiting. Counterfeit Money Detectors find out whether the required security features are present on the banknote or not. These detectors have various built-in features such as UV detection and watermark detection to check whether the currency is authentic or not. Counterfeit Money Detectors help in increasing profit by reducing loss caused by counterfeit currency.

Governments worldwide are trying to reduce the circulation of fake currency notes. Counterfeiting is considered as a serious crime. To avoid the counterfeiting of currency, detectors are used by banks and other financial institutions as well as public places such as departmental stores and shopping malls where cash transactions are happening. Increasing fraudulent activities regarding the fake currency is driving the counterfeit detectors market. Also, government rules and regulations to prevent the circulation of fake currency notes are increasing the demand for Counterfeit Money Detectors. Moreover, transportation industry is affected largely due to counterfeiting as the number of kiosks and vending machines at railway stations and airports are increasing at a higher rate. However, increasing cost of detectors to include more security features could prove to be a restraining factor for Counterfeit Money Detectors market.

The global Counterfeit Money Detectors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Counterfeit Money Detectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Counterfeit Money Detectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glory

Cummins Allison

Innovative Technology

Crane Payment Innovations

Cassida

Japan Cash Machine

Accubanker

DRI Mark Products

Fraud Fighter

Royal Sovereign International

Semacon Business Machines

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coin & Currency Counter

Currency Sorter

Currency Detector

Segment by Application

Retail

Banking

Gaming

Transportation

Hospitality

Others

