Global Entertainment Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Entertainment Lighting is the craft of lighting, and stage lighting applies to the production of theatre, dance, opera and other performance arts. Stage Lighting color, brightness, etc. can change with the story. Entertainment Lighting has floodlight, spotlight, etc. LED stage lighting instruments are stage lighting instruments that use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as a light source. With the decline of the LED lamp cost and the development of LED technology, LED Stage Lighting will play a more and more significant role in the stage lighting industry. Data analysis in this report is just about LED stage lighting.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Stage Lighting industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Stage Lighting industry, the current demand for Stage Lighting product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Stage Lighting products on the market do not sell well; Stage Lightings price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Stage Lighting industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

The global Entertainment Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Entertainment Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Entertainment Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Robe

Martin

Chauvet

ADJ Group

JB

Stadio due

ETC

Visage

SGM

Yajiang Photoelectric

PR Lighting

Golden Sea

Fine Art Light

ACME

Colorful light

Deliya

Hi-LTTE

Guangzhou Ever Famous Electronic

TOPLED Lighting Electronics

Lightsky

Grand Plan

GTD Lighting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal Radiation Source

Discharge Light Source

Electroluminescent Light

Segment by Application

Entertainment venues

Concerts

KTV package room

Dance halls

