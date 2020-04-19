Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Electrical Consumables market.

Electrical components that come in handy at homes, in industries, at workplaces, shopping malls, and retail outlets are known as electrical consumables. Home electrical consumables are key to all lighting-related activities in buildings. From running gadgets to lighting up spaces, home electrical consumables are at the heart of it all. Several components are available in this regard. There are several brands in this market space that are continuously coming up with innovative products that promise to deliver the best.

The increasing usage of electronics in the residential sector is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Consumer electronics such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and TVs is a prime requirement for all household. The increasing disposable income and the need to have a hassle-free life have led people to depend on the usage of electronic appliances. The growth of the developing markets along with the consolidation of the established markets has fostered the purchase of more consumer electronics. Moreover, there is an increase in the sales of desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and TVs, along with household appliances such as refrigerators. This growth in the adoption of electrical and electronics will significantly increase the demand for home electrical supplies.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the home electrical consumables market throughout the forecast period. The rise in construction activities due to the increasing urbanization and changing population demographics will drive the growth of home electrical supplies market in this region.

The global Home Electrical Consumables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Electrical Consumables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Electrical Consumables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Emerson

Havells India

Hengtong Electric

Koninklijke Philips

MENNEKES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plugs and Sockets

Extension Cords

Segment by Application

Disposable

Reusable

