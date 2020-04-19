Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nonene market.

Nonene is an important trimer of propylene. Nonene is produced by the polymerization of propylene. Nonene is a branched alkene with molecular formula C9H18. Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid. It is primarily employed to manufacture chemical intermediates which are used in the production of plasticizers, coatings, surfactants, and detergents.

Based on end-use, the nonene market can be segmented into isodecyl alcohol, neodeconoic acid, nonyl phenol, and isononyl mercaptan. The isodecyl alcohol segment accounted for more than 55% share of the global market for nonene in 2017.

Nonene witnesses high demand in North America and Western Europe for use in the manufacture of oxo chemicals. The nonyl phenol segment holds a higher share of the nonene market in Central and South America and Central and Eastern Europe. In terms of consumption, Europe held a major share of the global nonene market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also. North America held the second-largest share of the global nonene market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of paints, coatings, and textiles, especially in South Korea, Japan, and China, is anticipated to fuel the demand for nonene in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and Japan are expected to hold a major share of the market for nonene in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The nonene market in other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Nonene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nonene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Braskem

TPC Group

PBF Energy

Suncor Energy

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

ChemChina

FUCC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

