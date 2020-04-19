Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Antenna Systems market.

DAS or distributed antenna systems are components that are used to boost cellular network coverage to deal with dead spots or isolated spots of poor coverage. These isolated or dead spots are mostly in large buildings, especially in closed locations, where the cellular network is the weakest. DAS are installed as a network of a large number of small antennas installed across the building in order to strengthen the cellular network.

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets is a significant factor spurring this markets growth prospects during the next four years. Due to the recent boom in the usage of smartphones and tablets, the need for a strong cellular network coverage has increased. This demand for a reliable mobile network coverage will, in turn, necessitate the use of DAS for supporting strong signal reception for smartphones and tablets, especially indoors. DAS are primarily signal boosters that strengthen the signal reception of cellular operators by removing dead spots. The ability of these systems to support multiple operators and interconnectivity with a number of other antenna modules will result in its augmented demand during the forecast period.

This market is prone to a significant level of competition because of the presence of both large and small players. Since the adoption of DAS is largely spread across different segments, most market manufacturers compete on the basis of four major factors, namely price, innovation, quality, and performance.

The global Distributed Antenna Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Antenna Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Antenna Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Tower

Cobham

Comba Telecom System Holdings

CommScope

Advanced RF Technologies

Corning

Dali Wireless

Fiber Span

Harris Communications

Kathrein-Werke

Westell

Zinwave

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Operator Carrier Systems

Enterprise systems

Neutral Host Systems

Segment by Application

Deployed indoors

Deployed outdoors

