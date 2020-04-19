Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Backsheet market.
A solar backsheet is used as the outer most layer of a solar PV module. It protects the inner components such as PV cells and electrical components. Due to their dielectric properties, backsheets can act as electric insulators for power-generating modules.
The report segments the solar backsheet market, by application, into utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and military. The utility segment is expected to be the largest market. This segment is driven mainly by the global increase in installations of solar power plants, both for utility and distributed power generation applications, to meet the global power demand.
The solar backsheet market has been further segmented, based on type, into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. The non-fluoropolymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness as compared to fluoropolymer-based backsheet.
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfill its power needs. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, followed by North America.
The global Solar Backsheet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solar Backsheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Backsheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coveme
Dunmore
Isovoltaic
Toppan
Krempel GmbH
Toray
Taiflex
Toyal
3M
SFC
Madico
Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology
Shanghai SCH Filmtec
Fujifilm
ZTT
Targray
Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies
Honeywell
Jolywood
Hangzhou First PV Materia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Fluoropolymer
Non-Fluoropolymer
By Installation
Roof-Mounted
Ground-Mounted
Segment by Application
Utility
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Military
Other
