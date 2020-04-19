Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corrosion Coupons market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Corrosion Coupons market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Corrosion Coupons market.”

With repair and maintenance constantly increasing due to corrosion, there has been growing demand for corrosion coupons that can easily measure the corrosivity of a system. Corrosion coupons accurately determine the corrosion of metals under various service conditions. When the corrosion coupon is exposed to environment/other service conditions, weight loss analysis is done to determine mils per year (MPY) corrosion rates. Corrosion monitoring is critical with respect to maintenance and repair costs and material failure. By evaluating the mils per year, the corrosion rate and the life expectancy of the material can be determined. The corrosion coupon is made of the same material, alloy or similar chemical configuration. Corrosion coupons provide an indication of the corrosion status and the type of deposits existing in the pipeline or system. Corrosion coupons are a popular method of internal corrosion monitoring.

There has been increasing demand from end users to extend the life of existing pipeline structures and to run them at higher capacity. High corrosion rate has led to failure of many systems. Thus, the need for corrosion coupons for corrosion monitoring is higher than ever.

The major factor driving the growth of global corrosion coupons market is the significant rise in demand from the oil and gas industry. The corrosion coupons are used to monitor the corrosivity of systems in all stages upstream, midstream and downstream.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cosasco

Emerson Process Management

Caproco

Honeywell International

Alabama Speciality Products

Metex

Brown Corrosion Services

Crystal Industrial Syndicate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Scale Coupons

Cylindrical Coupons

Flat Coupons

Disc Coupons

Rod Coupons

Segment by Application

Oil And Gas

Water Treatment

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Testing

Machinery

Power Generation

Paper And Pulp

Others

