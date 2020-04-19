Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market.”

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a 3D breast imaging technique built on full field digital mammography technology. DBT systems create multiple projection images of the breasts obtained from different angles of the rotating X-Ray tube at a low radiation dose through the compressed breast. Images are reconstructed into multiple slices of 1mm thickness and viewed on a dedicated monitor approved for tomosynthesis. This minimizes the impact of tissue superimposition resulting in better visualization of the internal structures. Conventionally, breast screening was performed step by step, starting with full-field digital mammography (FFDM or 2D mammography) followed by digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) or breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). FFDM is considered the gold standard in breast cancer screening. However, with the advent of DBT technology, it is slowly being replaced. DBT is frequently used as an adjunct technique with FFDM. Research and studies are being undertaken to consider DBT as a primary screening tool, particularly in patients with dense breasts. 3D mammography has proven to be better than 2D mammography in multiple clinical trials, which has led to an increase in its adoption. Combination of 2D and 3D mammography has become the new standard of care since 3D mammography compliments conventional 2D mammography. The purpose of our study was to comprehensively characterize the dosimetrist properties of a clinical DBT system for the acquisition of mammographic and tomosynthesis images.

The global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

I.M.S.

PLANMED OY

XinRay Systems

FUJIFILM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2D Digital Mammography Technology

3D Digital Mammography Technology

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

