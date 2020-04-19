Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Complex Fertilizers market.

Complex fertilizers have better physical, chemical, and mechanical properties compared to regular fertilizers. They offer a wider variety of options and can be customized to satisfy demand in accordance with specific soil compositions. Complex fertilizers are nutrient specific. Thus, for supplying a particular nutrient, one can select a specific chemical fertilizer. On the basis of form, the complex fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid fertilizers. The solid segment accounted for more than half of the total form market in 2016. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the other techniques (such as fertigation), it is economical to use it on low-cost cereals such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the complex fertilizers market.

It is estimated that in the next 20 years, the global demand for food and energy will increase by more than 50%; this rise in food demand calls for the use of fertilizers to help enhance agricultural productivity and increase yield, thus driving the market of complex fertilizers. The usage of complex fertilizers in horticulture crops is gradually increasing, as these crops have high demand across the world. Increase in environmental degradation and population is reducing the area of productive land under cultivation, giving rise to the development of fertilizer solutions to sustain this increasing demand for horticultural crops.

The global Complex Fertilizers market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Complex Fertilizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Complex Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Phosagro

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Sociedad QuÃƒ­mica Y Minera De Chile SA

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Incomplete

Complete

Segment by Application

Farm

Greenhouse

