The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the E-bike market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the E-bike market."

An e-bike, commonly known as an electric bicycle, is a bike that has an electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force required for the forward movement of the bicycle. Earlier, e-bikes were bulky because of the use of lead-acid batteries; however, with the use of nickelmetal hydride, nickelcadmium cell, or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in newer models, the weight of e-bikes has reduced significantly.

Governments of several countries around the world have passed laws that encourage the adoption of green technologies such as electric buses and e-bikes. For instance, Chinas government has adopted a law to support e-bike users and manufacturers. E-bikes are very effective in reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. It also helps in reducing noise pollution and other types of environmental pollution. Moreover, the government in China has stopped issuing licenses for pedal assisted bicycles that produced harmful emissions, which will further contribute to this markets growth over the coming years.

The global e-bike market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. However, as the global vendors are increasing their footprint in the market, the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of quality. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M& A. Though there are several regional players with significant market shares, many international players are expanding their presence in China, Germany, and the US.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Currie Technologies

Derby Cycle

Jiangsu Xinri

Zhejiang Luyuan

eZee

GEOBY Electric Vehicle

Giant Manufacturing

ProdecoTech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sealed lead-acid battery

Lithium-ion battery

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

