Global Smart Textiles for Military Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Smart textiles or smart fabrics are created by integrating electronic components into them to increase the functionality of the product.

The active smart textiles segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest market share. These second-generation smart textiles accommodate sensors that can sense the external environmental changes and actuators, which act in accordance to the stimuli sensed. Active smart textiles have the shape memory property and are chameleonic, water-resistant, vapor permeable and absorbing, and heat storage and thermos regulated fabrics. The camouflage technique that these textiles offer has prompted several countries to focus on the R&D of fiber optics, thermal sensitive materials, photosensitive materials, conductive polymers, and chemical-responsive fabrics.

The Americas dominated the global market and occupied the maximum market share. The security requirements of the Americas are rising considerably with the increasing threats from various militant groups along with territorial disputes. Such security concerns have prompted countries like the US, Canada, Mexico, and other Latin American nations to increase their focus on offering the soldiers wearables equipped with electronic devices to boost their situational awareness. The need for protective clothing for the troops and the measures adopted to equip them with enhanced high-tech products will further contribute to the growth of the market in the Americas.

The global Smart Textiles for Military market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Textiles for Military volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Textiles for Military market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing Plus Oy

Outlast

D3O Lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passive Smart Textiles

Active Smart Textiles

Ultra-Smart Textiles

Segment by Application

Law Enforcement

Defense

Other

