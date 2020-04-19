Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market.”

Individual Quick Freezing is a freezing method used in food processing industry. Products commonly frozen with IQF technologies are typically smaller pieces of food products and can range from all types of berries, fruits and vegetables diced or sliced, seafood such as shrimps and small fish, meat, poultry and even pasta, cheese and grains. Products that have been subjected to IQF are referred to as Individually Quick Frozen or IQFd

The mechanical IQF segment accounted for the larger market share in 2017. Mechanical IQF is most frequently used by food manufacturers for chilling, frosting, and freezing food products. Mechanical IQF involves a standard mechanical refrigeration cycle, which uses commonly used refrigerating agents such as carbon dioxide or ammonia. Mechanical IQF is now loaded with the latest design and intelligent system control to provide the best food safety, low maintenance, and energy efficiency.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market share, followed by the European region, in 2023. The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing individual quick freezing market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of IQF equipment in the region and increase in the consumption of frozen food products among the consumers.

The global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marel

JBT

GEA

Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Messer Group

Patkol

Octofrost Group

Cryogenic Systems Equipment

Starfrost

Scanico

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

By Equipment Type

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580