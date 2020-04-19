Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Arthroscopic Devices market.

An arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to visualize and diagnose problems in the joint through an arthroscope. Arthroscope has a small lens and the fiber optic light of the device is connected to a camera and monitor, which helps the surgeon to observe and perform surgery. This technique is carried out in the joints of knees, shoulders, hips, elbows, ankles, and wrist areas.

Arthroscopy devices are rapidly adopted to examine the bone joints for specific conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis, and bone tumor. The increase in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis) due to the rapidly ageing population is the prime factor to drive the demand for arthroscopy procedure. Moreover, the growth in number of sport injuries where arthroscopy procedure avoids the total joint replacements is anticipated to propel the market growth. In addition, the arthroscopic implants hold a dominating share in the global arthroscopic devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to the diverse application of these implants with improved designs, such as smart and customized implants to treat different conditions and increased adoption of implants in arthroscopy procedures of damaged joints.

This report focuses on Arthroscopic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arthroscopic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arthrex

Conmed Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ

Medtronic

Richard Wolf

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

DJO Global

MinInvasive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopes

Fluid Management Systems

Radiofrequency Systems

Visualization Systems

Powered Shaver Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Knee Arthroscopy

Hips Arthroscopy

Spine Arthroscopy

Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy

Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy

Others

