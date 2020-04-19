Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radar Sensor market.
A radar sensor is an electronic device that identifies the position and velocity of a distant object such as a vehicle, aircraft, or ship. Radar sensors identify electromagnetic emissions with the help of radio receivers. When the transmission is detected, the person in the vehicle is informed. Currently, the GPS technology is installed into radar sensors, and it aids the storage of locations indicated by the sensor when the user reaches their destination in addition to detecting objects, the radar sensors provide information such as range, speed, direction, and Doppler velocity.
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radar sensor market in 2023; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. The increased focus on safety and security features in the automobile sector in China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the radar sensor market in APAC.
The global Radar Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Radar Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radar Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental
NXP Semiconductors
Robert Bosch
ZF Friedrichshafen
Airbus
Autoliv
Banner Engineering
Delphi Automotive
DENSO
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
Infineon Technologies
InnoSenT
Lockheed Martin
Omniradar
Raytheon Company
Saffron Electronics & Defense
Sivers IMA
Smartmicro
Texas instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Imaging Radar
CW Radar
Pulse Radar
Non-imaging Radar
Speed Gauge
Altimeter
By Technology
Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)
Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
Others
RF MEMS-based radar sensors
Millimeter wave
By Band
HF, VHF, and UHF Bands
L, S, C, and X Bands
Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
Security and Surveillance
Traffic Monitoring and Management
Environmental and Weather Monitoring
Others
