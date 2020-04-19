Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Paper Packaging Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Paper Packaging Materials Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Paper Packaging Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Paper Packaging Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Paper Packaging Materials market.”

Paper-based packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to transport, protect and preserve a wide array of items. It is engineered to be sturdy, yet lightweight, and is customizable to meet product- or customer-specific needs. Corrugated containerboard is used to ship and transport everything from electronics to fragile glassware to perishable goods; paperboard packages food, medicine and toiletries for handy storage and display; and paper bags give customers a sustainable option to carry their purchases home.

Paper packaging materials are witnessing mammoth demands in the pharmaceutical, foods and beverages, and cosmetics industries, consequently driving growth in the associated market. A growing need for flexible packaging materials too is making the paper packaging materials market pick up extensive pace in recent times.

Moreover, rising concerns about harmful effects caused by deforestation to the environment have encouraged production of eco-friendly paper packaging materials. This factor too is expected to highly contribute towards exemplary growth in the global paper packaging materials market. Lastly, the packaging industry as a whole is witnessing outstanding progress, especially due to a surge in the production of objects, items, and commodities meant to be packaged and shipped. This factor is greatly propelling growth in the global paper packaging materials market.

The global Paper Packaging Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paper Packaging Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper Packaging Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DS Smith PLC

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Holmen AB

Hood Packaging Corporation

International Paper Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

OJI Holding Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Stora Enso Oyj

The Mayr-Melnhof Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid packaging cartons

Corrugated cases

Carton & folding boxes

Others

Segment by Application

Beverages

Fast food

Fresh food

Dairy & bakery

Frozen foods

