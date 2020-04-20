Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spa Luxury Furniture market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spa Luxury Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Spa Luxury Furniture Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Spa Luxury Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Spa Luxury Furniture market.”

Spa luxury furniture is high-end furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture, and are therefore priced higher.

The offline distribution channel comprises of offline retail luxury spa furniture, offline suppliers and trader outlets, consultants and architects, and others. The purchase volume of furniture through the offline distribution channel is high because consumers find it convenient to contact vendors regarding the specifications and price of the product. The spa luxury furniture market will witness growth in the offline distribution channel segment in the forthcoming years due to the availability of extensive brand varieties in offline stores.

Manufacturers use steel, leather, cloth, wood, and polyurethane leather to develop spa pedicure chairs that are used in pedicure services. The demand for pedicure chairs from teenagers and young women is increasing because they are becoming more conscious in terms of health and fashion. The need for beauty and wellness services and pedicure spa chair will continue to increase for the next few years due to the rising disposable income. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth prospects for the spa luxury furniture market.

The global Spa Luxury Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spa Luxury Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spa Luxury Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gharieni Group

Living Earth Crafts

TouchAmerica

Continuum

Family Inada

Design X Manufacturing

Collins Manufacturing Company

Lemi

REM

Oakworks Solutions

Pibbs Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pedicure Chairs

Massage Chairs

Massage Tables

Spa Loungers

Other

Segment by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel

