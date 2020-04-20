Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Piezoceramic market.

The Piezoceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

In the global piezoelectric devices market, APAC held the highest share in 2017. Globally, the largest amount of research on piezoelectric materials and devices is undertaken in Japan. Several experiments on microscale applications of piezoelectric technology have been carried out in Japan, including the usage of this technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to this, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The global Piezoceramic market is valued at 7730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Piezoceramic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Piezoceramic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material types

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

By Shapes

Rings and discs

Cylinders

Rectangular plates

Monolithic multilayer actuators

Semispherical bodies

Standard tolerances

By Material Characteristic

Hard Materials

Soft Materials

Custom Materials.

Segment by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

