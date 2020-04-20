Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CATV Equipment and Antennas market.

Global CATV Equipment and Antennas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Continuous growth of media industry is the key factor contributing to the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Cable television (CATV) is a television distribution system that uses a network of cables to deliver multiple video, data, and audio channels. Television cable industry has larger subscriber base compared to other modes of television network. Cable television cable network has various plans for delivering unique services to its subscribers, such as high-resolution digital video, set-top boxes, and others. Also, service providers are also offering broadband services over the cable network as a bundled services. There are various equipment included in CATV infrastructure such as CATV system, receiver equipment, antennas, connecting cables, and others.

Huge volume of customer base coupled with continuous requirement of maintaining the cable television network infrastructure, is the prominent factor driving the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Rising customer preference particularly in developing regions for subscribing television and broadband as a bundled service, and switch-over from analog to digital television accelerates the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Changing technologies, expanding media industry, and continuous progression in government initiatives in rural electrification is expected to fuel the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market.

The global CATV Equipment and Antennas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CATV Equipment and Antennas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CATV Equipment and Antennas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toner Cable

Shenzhen MaiWei Cable TV Equipment

Sharp Vision

Chengdu Hongtushixun Digital Technologe

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Antop Antenna

Markertek

Division Of Tower Products Incorporated

Z-Band

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antennas

CATV Systems

Cables & Connectors

Installation Materials

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

