An ice flaker is a continuous-type ice maker that freezes and dispenses irregular bits of ice simultaneously. Flake ice can be either scale or granular ice. Most flake machines use a stationary evaporator. Flake ice is constantly scraped from the evaporator walls of the ice making machine by a slowly rotating auger.

The recent rise in organized retail outlets is expected to help in ice flaker market growth during the predicted period. It has been noted that the organized retail sector in developed countries like the US and the UK is established and is becoming significantly popular in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The recent change in consumers lifestyle has led to the high demand for an array of frozen and chilled food, which, in turn, has driven the demand for flake ice from the organized retail segment. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, forecourt retailers, discounters, and convenience stores have multiplied over the years and are investing in better technologies to provide consumers with convenience and chilled food products that are safe to consume. Additionally, it has also been noted that the continuous rise in consumers income level offers a growth opportunity to the vendors in this market.

The Americas dominated this market during 2017 and retain its dominant market position until the end of 2023. Additionally, the consumers in the US have a more sophisticated food requirement; thus, driving the need to import and store specialty food products that require large quantities of flake ice. This will lead to the growth of the flake ice makers market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Follett

Hoshizaki Electric

Scotsman Ice Systems

The Manitowoc Company

Bionics Scientific Technologies

Brema Ice Makers

BUUS Refrigeration

Focusun Refrigeration

GEA

Howe Corporation

MAJA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Modular

Undercounter

Segment by Application

Retail

Foodservice

Healthcare

