A label that does not have an adhesive layer. It is adhered to the product by glue being applied to the label or to the container during the application process. A cold glue or hot glue adhesive is used to apply the label.

There are several new advances in technology and innovation in the global glue applied label market. End users are demanding labels that are easily readable and are highly durable. Apart from the traditional liners made of paper and synthetic paper, new innovations have emerged in the market. For instance, the use of mono directed oriented (MDO) films are used in cosmetic and personal care packaging products. Manufacturers in the market are looking to add shape and contour to containers and still be able to add labels on them. Though shrink sleeves have been used for curved bottles, vendors are innovating complex films to label their products.

The glue applied label market in APAC is expected to continue with strong growth during the forecast period, registering a high growth rate of more than 12%. The surging demand for different retail products, and food products and beverages owing to the rise in disposable income and healthy economic activity in the region with the growth in industries such as the food and beverage, FMCG, and healthcare sectors, will lead to a rise in the production of packaged products, leading to high growth of the requirement labels. China and Japan will be the major revenue-generating markets in the region because of the high demand for packaging and labelling in these countries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CCL

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

WestRock

Darley

Inland packaging

Jindal Films

Topfer Kulmbach

WS Packaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Segment by Application

Beverages Industry

Food Industry

Healthcare Industry

Chemical Industry

