Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tire Retreading market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tire Retreading Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tire Retreading market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Tire Retreading Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tire Retreading market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tire Retreading market.”

Retreading is a re-manufacturing process through which old and worn out tire treads are replaced by new ones. Retreading is applied to casings of old tires after inspection. Retreading of tires costs at least 40% less than the cost of a new tire. The cost effectiveness offered by Retread tires is one of the primary factors driving market growth, which is further supplemented by the robust growth of the transportation industry. Furthermore, retread tires and tire retreading are environment-friendly solutions and hence, are witnessing support from various regulating bodies encouraging the use of retread tires.

The increased utilization of internet-based reporting system for effectual customer services is one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of this market. The increased competition levels among players for retreaded tires is compelling manufacturers to restructure their operational processes and increase customer satisfaction using effectual customer services such as internet-based reporting systems. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have their authorized retreading process and an exclusive production control with a performance reporting system. This system keeps track of the retreads from pick-up to delivery using many barcode labeling and also offers cost reports to customers.

The China Retread Tires market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2017 and 2023 and the South East Asia & Pacific Retread Tires market is projected to expand at significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period.

The global Tire Retreading market is valued at 7820 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tire Retreading volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Retreading market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone Corp.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber

Marangoni S.p.A

Valley Tire Company

Parrish Tire Company

TreadWright

Redburn Tire Company

Oliver Rubber Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pre Cure

Mold Cure

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Tire Retreading Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580