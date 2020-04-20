Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Parking Management Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Parking Management Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automated Parking Management Systems market.”

An automated parking management system is a technique for mechanically parking and retrieving vehicles in order to accommodate the increase in demand for safe and convenient parking, as the number of vehicles increase day by day.

The semi-automated parking system segment is projected to hold a prominent share of the market in 2017. Semi-automated is an old tried and proven technology with low manufacturing cost that is widely used in passenger vehicles.

In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into sensor technology, mobile technology, RFID technology, and other technology. Demand for sensor technology is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in suburban areas and rise in technological advancements in automated parking management systems in the global market.

The automated parking industry in North America and Asia Pacific has been observing significant developments in the last few years due to the emerging economic conditions, rise in number of financial districts, increase in smart city development, and rise in urbanization in metropolitan cities.

The global Automated Parking Management Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Parking Management Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Parking Management Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Mode of Automation

Semi-automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

