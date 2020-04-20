Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cinnamic Acid market.

Cinnamic acid or (E)-3-phenylprop-2-enoic acid is an aromatic organic compound which has crystalline structure and is freely soluble in various organic solvents. Cinnamic acid has odor similar to that of honey which makes suitable as flavoring agent. Cinnamic acid occurs naturally in several plants including cinnamon. The major applications for cinnamic acid include synthetic indigo, flavoring agent and preparation of various esters, amides and cinnamoyl acids which find range of pharmaceutical uses especially in diseases like malaria and tuberculosis. The derivatives of cinnamic acid are used as main components in anti-oxidants, anti-diabetic and anti-cholesterolemic medicines. The market for cinnamic acid is governed by its major application in perfume industry and as a flavoring agent which are in greater demand across Asia-pacific region. The other drivers for cinnamic acid include its derivative preparations which are mostly used in various medicinal preparations including that of tuberculosis and malaria which are predominant in developing countries like India and Brazil. Cinnamic acids application in skin care products (usually sun screen products) makes it grow across developed countries like the U.S and Western Europe as these countries are major consumers of cosmetic industry across globe.

Fragrance/perfume industry has been driving this market over the past few years, and is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate amongst all other application segments during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region projects immense opportunities for this market as the region anticipates rapid growth in the cosmetics and fragrance/perfumes industries over the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Guangzhou Shiny

DSM

Kay Fries

Bayer

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

Segment by Application

Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food

Others

