Medical nonwovens are either made up of natural fiber-like cotton,linen,or of synthetic materials such polypropylene,polyester,polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE),and others.

The key factors that boost the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market include rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries.

Incontinence products represents the largest product category in the global medical nonwoven disposables market. An increase in the number of people affected by incontinence and the introduction of innovative products, such as thinner and rustle-free diapers, are driving market growth.

Compared to developed regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan, demand for medical nonwoven disposables is relatively low in developing countries due primarily to low income levels and high prices of disposables. Lack of awareness about benefits offered by disposables particularly in infection control is also cited as a reason for the comparatively low sales of nonwovens. Asia-Pacific is forecast to spearhead future growth with a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period.

The global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Nonwoven Disposables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Nonwoven Disposables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medline

Kimberly-Clark

Cardinal Health

Berry Globa

PFNonwovens

Asahi Kasei

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

UniCharm

Georgia-Pacific

Freudenberg

SAAF

B.Braun

Cypressmed

Dynarex

Halyard Health

Kraton

Molnlycke

Precision Fabrics

Fiberweb

Hartmann

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Disposable Underwear

Panty Shield

Disposable Diaper

By Texture

Antibacterial fibres

Implantable fabrics

Nanofiber construction

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

