HE is a potentially fatal brain disorder that is caused by liver damage, which results in the failure to remove toxins from the blood.

The availability of patient-focused programs to assist disease management is one of the primary growth drivers for the global hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market till 2023. Such programs increase the adherence to therapeutics by improving convenience for patients. Norgine collaborated with the European liver patients association (ELPA) to launch Time to DeLiver program, which is focused on changing the perception about HE among all stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers. This in turn, drives the demand for diagnosis and management of HE.

The most commonly used therapeutics to treat HE are lactulose and rifaximin. Researchers are also developing treatments that targets ammonia production and removal. For instance, AST-120 is under investigation and targets gut-derived toxins for liver cirrhosis. It can also be used to treat HE. The progression and development of HE sometimes depends on factors such as inflammation. This is compelling researchers to introduce various treatments that targets inflammation. Some of the most recent approaches to treat HE includes probiotics, albumin administration, and dialysis. Such emergence of novel hepatic encephalopathy treatment targets is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market during the forecasted period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASKA Pharmaceutical

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Mallinckrodt

Valeant

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lactulose

Rifaximin

Neomycin

Probiotics

Thiamine

Segment by Application

Acute Liver Failure

Portal Systemic Bypass Without Liver Disease

Liver Cirrhosis

