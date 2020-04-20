Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dioctyl Phthalate market.

Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP), also referred to as diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), is an organic compound with molecular formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. Dioctyl Phthalate, characterized by its high molecular weight, high boiling point and lower vapour pressure, is one of the most widely used general purpose plasticizers. It is synthesized by reaction of phthalic anhydride with an alcohol such as 2-ethyl hexanol.

Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers and as such global Dioctyl phthalate market is expected to witness a steady growth in revenue during the forecast period. The primary factors that are likely to drive the growth of Dioctyl phthalate market are the increase in demand from Dioctyl phthalate end use industries. The increasing demand from films and sheets industry, consumer goods, cables and wiring among others are expected to propel the global Dioctyl phthalate market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand from developing regions of the globe especially from the countries in Asia Pacific is expected to further drive the growth of global Dioctyl phthalate market over the forecast period. Also, cost effectiveness of Dioctyl phthalate is another factor that is likely to result in preference for its use as plasticizer. However, the use of Dioctyl phthalate in certain applications such as in those which involve contact with food and others such as in medical devices is witnessing substitution by non phthalate plasticizers, this is expected to act as an impediment to the growth of global Dioctyl phthalate market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Chem

Eastman

Sinopec

TNJ Chemical Industry

UPC

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General-Grade

Electrical-Grade

Food-Grade

Medical-Grade

Segment by Application

Film & Sheet

Cable And Wiring

Consumer Goods

Medical Applications

Wall Coverings & Flooring

Others

