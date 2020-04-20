Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bridge Expansion Joints market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bridge Expansion Joints Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bridge Expansion Joints market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Bridge Expansion Joints market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bridge Expansion Joints market.”

Bridge expansion joints, also known as movement joints, are the components in bridges that allow the bridge to expand and contract with respect to temperature changes. They also allow continuous traffic between structures while accommodating shrinkage, temperature variation and movement on steel, composite and reinforced & prestressed concrete structures. Bridge expansion joints can be categorized into open joints and closed joints.

Amongst all the applications analyzed in the global bridge expansion joints market study, the roadway bridges segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives to develop smart cities, coupled with growing investments in transportation and infrastructure development in the region, are expected to drive the growth in demand for bridge expansion joints. The construction industry still accounts for a major share of Chinas GDP. China alone is building over one-fourth of all the infrastructure worldwide and thus, consumes and produces a major share of construction materials and components globally. This will further surge the demand for bridge expansion joints over the forecast period.

The global bridge expansion joints market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional players across the globe. Globally, the top 15 players in the global bridge expansion joints market collectively hold between a 40% and 50% share of the overall market in terms of value.

The global Bridge Expansion Joints market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bridge Expansion Joints volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bridge Expansion Joints market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trelleborg

Canam Group

Ekspan

Freyssinet

Granor Rubber & Engineering

Gumba

KantaFlex (India)

Mageba SA

Metal Engineering & Treatment

Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber

RJ Watson

Tensacciai

Maurer SE

Watson Bowman Acme

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Open Joints

Closed Joints

Segment by Application

Roadway Bridges

Railway Bridges

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580