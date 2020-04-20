Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crawler Drilling Machine market.

Drilling machine or also familiar as drill presses, are used for basically drilling of different sized holes in a variety of materials at many different depths. Drilling machine is an essential tool for performing many types of industrial jobs. Crawling drilling machine are a type of drilling machine which are mounted on chain mounted crawler vehicle which enables it to travel through any terrain and perform critical operation such as drilling on any surface. Crawling drilling machine has ease out various critical operations in construction business by carrying out such operations which are next to impossible for human. Crawling machine consist of sturdy structural channel reinforced with suitable cross members strong enough to withstand high drilling loads. The Boom is provided with a heavy duty lift and swing cylinders to provide rigidity while drilling.

Construction activities has been growing with increase in population and demand of better connectivity, communication & transportation. Hydro power projects, oil caverns, underground tunnel, tunnel through hills are few of the achievements by human civilization in 21st century. Such mighty projects have not been possible with bare hands of human. Crawler drilling machine are extensively used in excavation of hydro power tunnel, rail road tunnels etc. There has been an implementation of a new process or method of drilling for oil extraction, the term has been coined as HDD (Horizontal Directional Drilling). For HDD process across the globe crawler drilling machine is the only type of machine which performs the drilling process for crude oil extraction.

This report focuses on Crawler Drilling Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crawler Drilling Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jupiter Rock Drills

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydraulic Crawler Drills

Pneumatic Crawler Drills

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Hydro Power

Civil Construction

Others

