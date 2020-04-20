Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glycerol market.

Glycerol is a simple polyol compound. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. The glycerol backbone is found in all lipids known as triglycerides. It is widely used in the food industry as a sweetener and humectant and in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature.

Factors such as acid rains, increase in the level of greenhouse gases, and an increase in air pollution are adversely affecting the environment and causing distress to the people. To reduce the harmful effects on the populace and to remain environment-friendly, the government is taking initiatives to promote the use of environmental-friendly products among the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the government is also raising awareness about the harmful effects of chemical compounds on the environment. Also, the government is also providing loans at a subsidized rate of interest and also at reasonable tax rates to shift toward bio-based chemical production. This, can further, fuel the growth of the market over the years.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the glycerol market during 2016. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as a considerable growth in the personal care and pharmaceutical applications in the region. Also, the rise in the disposable income and growing health-consciousness among the consumers are also surging the demand for glycerol among the region.

The global Glycerol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glycerol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycerol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Group

Oleon

Wilmar International

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

CREMER OLEO

Croda International

Godrej Industries

Procter & Gamble

Kao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biodiesel

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

Alkyd Resins

Foods & Beverages

Polyether Polyols

Tobacco Humectants

Others

