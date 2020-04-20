Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Integrity Pressure Protection System market.

Global High-Integrity Pressure Protection System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) is a type of safety instrumented system (SIS) designed to prevent over-pressurization of a plant, such as a chemical plant or oil refinery. The HIPPS will shut off the source of the high pressure before the design pressure of the system is exceeded, thus preventing loss of containment through rupture (explosion) of a line or vessel.

The valves segment is expected to hold a large share of the overall HIPPS market in 2017. Valves are used as final safety devices which control the pressure and discharge a certain amount of fluid by themselves without any electric power support. Valves actuate or stop the flow of hazardous fluids or external hydrocarbons (gases) on detection of a hazardous event. Extensive application of valves in the oil & gas and chemical industries is supporting the growth of this market. In mechanical HIPPS, the valves are cost-effective, and designed for in-line maintenance.

The oil & gas vertical dominated this market in 2017. The lack of proper safety systems in the oil & gas industry may lead to production loss, stress on affected components and systems, and hazards during system restoration.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

Emerson Electric

Esoterica Automation

GE

HIMA

Honeywell Process Solutions

Johnson Controls

Mokveld

Norgren

OMRON

RTP

Siemens

Tyco International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Component

Logic Solvers

Valves

Actuators

Field Initiators

By Service

Maintenance

Training & Certification

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

