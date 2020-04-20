Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market.”

Plant/crop protection equipment are the collection of products, tools, and equipment that farmers utilize to manage weeds, plant diseases, and pests (invertebrate and vertebrate), both of which are capable of damaging agriculture crops and forestry.

Agricultural crops include vegetable crops (such as cabbage, potatoes etc.), field crops such as wheat rice maize etc. and fruits. Farmers take various decisions every day to protect their crops from weeds and insects. Plant protection equipment plays a significant role in ensuring healthy and good farming practices. These equipment assists farmers in keeping the crop safe from various insects, pests, and in following proper cultivation systems. Agriculture is getting increasing attention globally since government and non-government authorities are identifying the need to enhance productivity in order to ensure food security and better nutrition.

Asia Pacific is projected to acquire the largest plant protection equipment market share during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about benefits of plant protection equipment among farmers. Increasing government subsidy to farmers in various emerging countries for purchasing agricultural equipment is also anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. The plant protection equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to follow South America in terms of growth due to increased investments from multinational manufacturers in the region.

The global Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plant/Crop Protection Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant/Crop Protection Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

AGCO

Kubota

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

SAME Deutz-Fahr

Escorts Group

Bucher Industries

Daedong Industrial

ARGO SpA

Alamo Group

Netafim

Iseki

Kverneland Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sprayers

Dusters

Others

Segment by Application

Horticulture

Farm

Others

