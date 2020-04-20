Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market.

NDT can determine discontinuities and differences in material characteristics. Some of the techniques used for NDT are ultrasonic testing, electromagnetic testing, leak testing, radiographic testing, liquid penetrant testing, and eddy current testing. NDT has its applications in various industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, infrastructure, and power generation. The report delivers a description of each of the application areas of non-destructive testing. The market within this study has been classified on the basis of NDT techniques, NDT services, and NDT verticals.

Ultrasonic testing uses high-frequency sound waves to detect flaws or variations in properties of the materials. The ultrasonic testing is used to determine the thickness and detect the depth of internal flaws of metallic and non-metallic materials. Ultrasonic rays have a high penetrating power, sensitivity, and accuracy; also, they are non-hazardous. Other techniques such as terahertz imaging and near-infrared spectroscopy have niche applications and the market for the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Mistras Group Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Ashtead Technology Inc.

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Magnaflux Corporation

Zetec Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Yxlon International GmbH

Fischer Technology Inc.

Sonatest Ltd.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

Td Williamson, Inc.

Bosello High Technology Srl

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Other Verticals

