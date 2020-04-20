Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Topical Contraceptive market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Topical Contraceptive market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Topical Contraceptive market.”

Contraception is deliberate prevention of pregnancy by interfering with normal process of ovulation, fertilization and implantation through the use of barriers, drugs, medical devices or surgical techniques. Contraceptives are the drugs or devices which prevents pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

One trend in the market is increasing demand for other contraceptive methods. Other contraceptive methods are becoming more popular among women than topical contraceptives. This is because of the increased advantages provided by them. For instance, the demand for IUD, sterilization, female condoms, and oral pills is increasing.

One driver in the market is proliferation of strategic initiatives. Innovation and effectiveness of female contraceptives are the key to market growth. Several vendors are entering into strategic alliances and investing in R&D for product innovation and better financial stability, thereby developing the latest products with better efficiency, safety, and protection.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The market is expected to grow at an increased rate due to the increase in family planning initiatives undertaken by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in these countries. Additionally, the increase in awareness about the importance of contraceptives, their availability, and the affordability by teenagers, will also fuel the growth of the topical contraceptive market in this region.

The global Topical Contraceptive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Topical Contraceptive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Topical Contraceptive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Agile Therapeutics

Bayer Pharma

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

HLL Lifecare

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Mayer Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Topical Contraceptive Suppository

Topical Contraceptive Film

Topical Contraceptive Pill

Others

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Retail Stores

