A gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression.

Among material types, the semi-metallic segment is expected to lead the industrial gaskets market during the forecast period. Semi-metallic gaskets are consumed by various end-use industries as they offer enhanced tightness of the assembly with low overall load as compared to metallic gaskets. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the semi-metallic material type segment of the industrial gaskets market.

Among product types, the soft gasket segment is expected to lead the industrial gaskets market during the forecast period. Soft gaskets are the most preferred product type by various end-use industries as they are cost-effective in comparison to other industrial gaskets. Soft gaskets are mostly preferred by the processing industries across the globe.

This report focuses on Industrial Gaskets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gaskets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Klinger Limited

Teadit

Flexitallic

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Spira Power

Lamons

Spitmaan

W.L. Gore

Hennig Gasket & Seals

Denver Rubber

Goodrich Gasket

Amg Sealing

Donit Tesnit

James Walker

Centauro

Oman Gasket Factory

Smith Gaskets

Gasket Manufacturing Company

Hydro Silica

Phelps Industrial Products

Temac

Leader Gasket Technologies

Pidemco

Mercer Gasket & Shim

IGP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Material Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

Semi-metallic

by Product Type

Soft Gasket

Spiral Wound Gasket

Ring Joint Gasket

Kammprofile Gasket

Jacketed Gasket

Corrugated Gasket

Others

Segment by Application

Refineries

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Industrial Machinery

Pulp & Paper

Food & Pharmaceuticals

Others

