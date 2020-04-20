Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital PCR (dPCR) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital PCR (dPCR) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital PCR (dPCR) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital PCR (dPCR) market.”

Advanced dPCR (Digital PCR) technology provides higher accuracy and reproducibility than traditional PCR technology in the amplification and analysis of nucleic acids. The dPCR technology is an innovative PCR that allows amplification and directs quantification of nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with high precision. The dPCR technology is not dependent on the number of amplification cycles to quantify the initial sample amount and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids. dPCR can analyze a small amount of sample and provide higher accuracy, precision, and efficiency than the conventional PCR technology.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the emergence of PCR solutions in the biomedical sector. The biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied PCR solutions such as dPCR due to the advantages and benefits regarding their features. dPCR is widely used for pathogen detection and microbiome analysis that require the detection and quantitation of low-abundance microorganisms in complex backgrounds. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biomedical sector in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of PCR solutions as they find high applicability in this field. This, in turn, will augment growth in the global dPCR market in the coming years.

The global Digital PCR (dPCR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital PCR (dPCR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital PCR (dPCR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix

Analytik Jena

ArcticZymes

Becton Dickinson

Bibby Scientific

bioMerieux

Biosearch Technologies

BIOTECON Diagnostics

Eppendorf

Exiqon

Formulatrix

Illumina

Integrated DNA Technologies

Promega

Sigma-Aldrich

Stilla Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Consumables

Instruments

Segment by Application

Drug discovery and development

Clinical diagnostics

Research

Others

