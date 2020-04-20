Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Soy Milk and Cream market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Soy Milk and Cream Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Soy Milk and Cream market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Soy Milk and Cream Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Soy Milk and Cream market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Soy Milk and Cream market.”

Soy milk is a plant-based dairy milk alternative, which is produced by soaking soybeans and grinding them in water.

Soy milk is the largest product segment in the soy milk and cream market and will continue its dominance by occupying around 80% of the total market share during the forecast period. The primary reason for this segments growth is the several health benefits associated with soy milk. Soy milk contains only vegetable proteins and helps in reducing cholesterol. It does not contain hormones or lactose and is rich in isoflavones. Also, it enhances the lipid profile, promotes weight loss as it is lower in sugar content, reduces the risk of prostate cancer, and aids in preventing osteoporosis. Consumers are now significantly opting for soy milk owing to its functional properties such as no fat, no cholesterol, and rich in proteins, which will, in turn, boost the growth of this market segment over the next few years.

During 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the soy milk and cream market and accounted for around 52% of the total market share. The dominance of this retail format is due to the high level of manufacturers dependence on its shelf space. In-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons are some of the primary reasons why consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping. Moreover, the growth of organized retail will also significantly contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The global Soy Milk and Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Milk and Cream volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Milk and Cream market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eden Foods

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

Pacific Natural Foods

WhiteWave Foods

SunOpta

Panos Brands

Pure Harvest

Vitasoy International Holdings

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Sanitarium

American Soy Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy Milk

Soy Cream

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Soy Milk and Cream Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580