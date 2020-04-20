Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market.”

A shell and tube heat exchanger is a class of heat exchanger designs.[1][2] It is the most common type of heat exchanger in oil refineries and other large chemical processes, and is suited for higher-pressure applications. As its name implies, this type of heat exchanger consists of a shell (a large pressure vessel) with a bundle of tubes inside it. One fluid runs through the tubes, and another fluid flows over the tubes (through the shell) to transfer heat between the two fluids. The set of tubes is called a tube bundle, and may be composed of several types of tubes: plain, longitudinally finned, etc.

The European region is dominant in the shell & tube heat exchangers market. The rising demand for shell & tube heat exchangers in this region is mainly driven by its strong demand in the chemicals application. The North American region is the second largest consumer and manufacturer of shell & tube heat exchangers, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growing opportunities from oil & gas industry and also from the fastest growing chemicals industry. The chemicals and petrochemicals and oil & gas applications are the top two applications contributing to the growing demand for shell & tube heat exchangers in North America. RoW is expected to be the fastest growing region between 2018 and 2023.

The global Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market is valued at 6090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion

SPX

Standard Xchange

API Heat Transfer

Brask

Hughes Anderson

Manning and Lewis

Mason Manufacturing

Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing

Enerfin

Hrs Heat Exchangers

Koch Heat Transfer

Southern Heat Exchanger

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crossflow to Tubes

Parallelflow to Tubes

Segment by Application

Chemicals

Petrochemicals and oil & gas

HVAC & refrigeration

Food & beverages

Power generation

Pulp & paper

Others

