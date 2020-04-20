Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Antioxidants market.

Fresh foods generally consist of natural antioxidants. Natural antioxidants help in the removal toxic and harmful substances from the human body. As they are stable and are chemically free radicals, they do not give out electrons. Antioxidants are known for converting harmful toxins into products that are harmless and are given away from the body in the form of waste products. They also help in preventing the body from oxidation which damages the cells by releasing free radicals. Natural antioxidants rich food also helps in the prevention of cancer and acts as anti-aging mediums. They further reduce the threat of heart diseases by substantially absorbing the bad cholesterol present inside the body. Natural antioxidants are widely found in a variety of natural sources such as spices, herbs, meat, fruits, and plants.

Cosmeceuticals are cosmetics with pharmacological benefits. Consumers today are more concerned about their appearance and are very specific in their needs and are ready to try products that offer better benefits including herbal products. Resveratrol, a polyphenol derived from plants, is an antioxidant used in cosmeceutical serums.

The fast-moving, metropolitan lifestyle in cities is fostering the consumption of packaged food items. Processed food, ready to eat (RTE) food, and beverages are quite convenient and popular among consumers.

The global Natural Antioxidants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Antioxidants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Antioxidants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danisco (DuPont)

Archer Daniels Midland

DSM

Ajinomoto OmniChem

BASF

Naturex

Cargill

A&B Ingredients

Ameri-Pac

Algatechnologies

Cyanotech

AstaReal Group

Indena

Kalsec

Kemin Industries

Prinova Group

RFI Ingredients

ZMC

Eisai

Valensa International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Carotenoids

Polyphenols

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Chemical Industry

