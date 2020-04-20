Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Voltage Switchgear market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors for the High Voltage Switchgear market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High Voltage Switchgear market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Voltage Switchgear market.”

Switchgear is a highly integral electrical transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment that comprises of a combination of electrical disconnect switches, circuit breakers and fuses. Switchgears find application not only to de-energize a particular electrical equipment for maintenance work but also helps in clearing faults downstream.

The increased demand for electricity in emerging countries as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The demand for power in developing countries are growing due to the extensive growth of their economies along with industrial development and commercialization. Additionally, these countries are also likely to become hubs for major manufacturing industries since the manufacturing sectors in these regions are showing significant potential for growth, which will in-turn lead to a high demand for electricity.

The recent years witnessed an increased demand for the rapid installation of electric substations to restore normal power supply as fast as possible in case of emergency situations. This will lead to the demand for mobile substations. The installation of such substations enables utilities to respond rapidly to outages and restore electricity services to customers. Since these substations are designed to cater to the demanding design specifications, they are uniquely flexible and mobile, which will again, fuel their demand. According to this market research and analysis, this growing adoption of mobile substations is one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the high voltage switchgear market in the coming years.

The global High Voltage Switchgear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Voltage Switchgear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Switchgear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Toshiba

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS)

Segment by Application

Transmission & Distribution

Processing & Manufacturing

Infrastructure & Transportation

