The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Straddle Carrier market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Straddle Carrier market.”

A straddle carrier is a non-road vehicle used in port terminals to transport and stack ISO standard containers. Shuttle carriers help improve the terminal operational efficiency by decoupling ship-to-shore and yard operations. Sprinter carriers enable the long-distance transportation of horizontal containers. They carry loads at high speeds between container bridges and stacking cranes. Straddle carriers are large with a load baring capability of over 50 tons. Smaller versions of straddle carriers are also available for users who need to move containers around their yard or depot as a by-product of their main business.

The advances in the container handling equipment is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Efficient container handling equipment is needed by the terminal operators to stay in business. Investments is expected to continue to increase in new fleets that can handle the growing demands of the container industry along with advances in equipment technologies that focus on the importance of straddle carriers that help in moving containers and to handle the issue of port congestion. Container growth is experiencing the highest growth compared to other regions which is caused by a lack of port handling equipment.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the straddle carrier market by 2023. APAC constitutes to half of the worlds largest ports and has consequently become an important target market for the stakeholders in this marketspace. The mining industry in China drives the increase of the port handling equipment which is influenced by the increased need for mined products from steel, construction, agriculture, chemical, and electrical utility.

The global Straddle Carrier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Straddle Carrier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Straddle Carrier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

30-35T

35-40T

40-50T

Others

Segment by Application

Port Terminals

Intermodal Yards

Others

