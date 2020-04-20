Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Manufacturing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Continuous Manufacturing Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Continuous Manufacturing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Continuous Manufacturing market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Continuous Manufacturing market.”

The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

The application segment of the Continuous Manufacturing market includes active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017 owing to the easily available technology for end product manufacturing as compared to API manufacturing by continuous processes.

The global Continuous Manufacturing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Continuous Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GEA Group AG

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Coperion GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Bosch Packaging Technology

Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Integrated Systems

Semi-continuous Systems

Continuous Granulators

Continuous Coaters

Continuous Blenders

Continuous Dryers

Continuous Compressors

Other Semi-continuous Systems (Milling Equipment and Weighing/Measurement Equipment)

Controls/Software

Segment by Application

End Product Manufacturing

Solid Dosage

Liquid Dosage

API Manufacturing

