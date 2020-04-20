Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cockpit Electronics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cockpit Electronics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cockpit Electronics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cockpit Electronics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cockpit Electronics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cockpit Electronics market.”

Luxury passenger cars are estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive cockpit electronics market, by end market. Luxury passenger cars are feature rich in terms of electronic systems. Several OEMs are including high-end infotainment and windshield head-up display in their luxury passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment. This growth is due to the increased production of electric vehicles. The largest market in the segment is the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to its production and sales.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the cockpit electronics market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which are major automotive hubs in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. The demand for cockpit electronics is directly linked to the vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Hence, with the shift of automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries, the companies engaged in manufacturing cockpit electronics and their components have started focusing on these markets.

The global Cockpit Electronics market is valued at 45700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 88400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cockpit Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cockpit Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

Alpine Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head-up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

Segment by Application

Economic Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

