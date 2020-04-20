Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market.”

DBT (also known as 3D mammography) is a widely popular imaging technique. It offers clear breast imaging through volumetric reconstruction of the breast from a countable number of low-dose two-dimensional projections obtained with the help of an X-ray tube. DBT offers superior benefits over the other existing imaging modalities, as it early detects cancer more precisely in the dense breast tissues.

The sales volume of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment across the Americas is increasing due to the rising number of government initiatives to reduce the mortality rate among the breast cancer patients. Governments in LATAM countries like Brazil are collaborating with public organizations like the national comprehensive cancer network (NCCN) to increase the rate of breast cancer screening. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursements policies will also drive the growth prospects for the global digital breast tomosynthesis market in developed countries.

The digital breast tomosynthesis market is concentrated. Factors such as product upgradation and advancements in technology will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. Vendors in the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) system market are also increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as aggressive pricing, product sensitivity, product differentiation, high investments, and technology upgradation.

The global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Breast Tomosynthesis volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

FUJIFILM

IMS Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

MEDI-FUTURE

Metaltronica

PerkinElmer

Planmed

Shimadzu

Toshiba Medical Systems

Trivitron Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stand-alone DBT equipment

3D upgradation

Segment by Application

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580