Industrial vehicles are vehicles that are used for different industrial purposes, such as loading, lifting, and movement of loads. For medium-distance movement of loads, powered vehicles such as lift trucks are used where the load is batched in parts in either a container or a pallet. In case of short-distance transport, manual or semi-powered carts are used. These vehicles are only capable of moving one load at a time from one place to another. However, there are multiple load transporters that can move more than one load at a time, from one or more sources to the preferred destination.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the industrial vehicles market, in terms of value, in 2018, as it comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the largest market with a highest market share of the global forklift market by value and volume. The demand in developing countries such as India and China is expected to rise for industrial vehicle in near future. This has led to an increase in industrial vehicle production volumes over the years, with OEMs catering not only to the domestic demand but to overseas demand as well.

The global Industrial Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Jungheinrich

KION GROUP

Konecranes

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle

Cargotec

Crown Equipment

Daifuku

Hangcha

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

Manituo

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

Ross Electric Vehicles

SSI SCHAEFER

Taylor-Dunn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Forklifts

Tow tractors

Aisle trucks

Container handlers

By Drive type

Internal combustion engine

Battery-operated

Gas-powered

Segment by Application

Industrial applications

Cargo applications

