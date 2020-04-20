Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enteral Feeding Formulas market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enteral Feeding Formulas Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enteral Feeding Formulas market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Enteral Feeding Formulas market.”

Disease-specific formulas are further subdivided into diabetic, renal, hepatic, pulmonary, and other formulas, which primarily include immune-enhancing & wound-healing formulas and formulas for critical care. On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, diabetes, critical care, and other applications. Other applications primarily include diseases and disorders of the heart, renal system, lungs, and liver, along with psychiatric disorders. The oncology application segment held the largest share of the enteral feeding formulas market in 2015, primarily due to the high prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and long-term care facilities. Long-term care facilities are further divided into homecare agencies & hospices, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

The market is mainly driven by the rising incidences of chronic diseases and disorders, the rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of preterm births, and increasing demand for homecare. On the other hand, factors such as complications associated with enteral nutrition, patient safety risks, and the risk of feeding and medication errors are some factors that are expected to limit the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market in the coming years.

The global Enteral Feeding Formulas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Enteral Feeding Formulas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enteral Feeding Formulas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle

Danone

Fresenius Kabi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

B.Braun Melsungen

Hormel Foods Corporation

Meiji Holdings

Victus

Global Health Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Adults

Pediatrics

Segment by Application

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Critical Care

Other Applications

