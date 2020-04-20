Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system is a sensor based detection system implemented in automobiles that is used for monitoring vehicles at the rear and side of the driver/vehicle. Such systems generate tactile, audible, vibrating or visual form of warnings. They also assist the driver at the parking lots when there are other vehicles approaching from the sides. Blind spots are caused due to various objects such as passengers, headrests and window pillars. Mirrors are generally used to remove the blind spots but the disadvantage being that they leave huge dead on all the sides of the vehicle. BSD systems, with the help of cameras and sensor systems generate information about various objects that are outside the range of drivers vision.

The use of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules used in ADAS (like the BSD systems) is gaining importance due to its wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality. OEMs are exploring safety solutions that capture the drivers blind spots on the road; hence, to expand the coverage field of cameras, the wide-angle technology is used. Although the image from wide angle lenses cameras are subject to certain irregularities such as radial distortion, uneven illumination, and tangential distortions that could negatively affect the output of the camera. OEMs and camera module manufacturers are actively investing to improve the output from wide-angle cameras.

This report focuses on Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Harman

Mobileye

Siemens

Auto-i

Ficosa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By technology

Radar

Ultrasonic

LIDAR

Other Sensors

By vehicle

Passenger car

Light commercial vehicle

Medium & heavy duty commercial vehicle

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

