Colposcope is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a Colposcope, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of Colposcope is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them. Hand-held colposcope is one of the colposcopes which could be handled to operat.

The global average price of Colposcope is in the decreasing trend, from 15.3 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 14.3 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Colposcope includes Electronic Colposcope, Optical Colposcope and others. The proportion of Optical Colposcope in 2016 is about 61.3%, and the proportion of Electronic Colposcope in 2016 is about 34.1%.

Colposcope is application in Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Physical Examination and Other. The most of Colposcope is used in Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, and the market share in 2016 is about 69.3%.

This report focuses on Hand-held Colposcopes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hand-held Colposcopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Leisegang

Welch Allyn

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

Centrel

OPTOMIC

MedGyn

Ecleris

DYSIS Medical

Lutech

ATMOS

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

EDAN Instruments

Seiler

Xuzhou Zhonglian

STAR

Kernel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical Colposcope

Video Colposcope

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

