Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Research Report 2019

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scannings growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scannings use is increasing among part manufacturers.

The global Industrial Computed Tomography market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Computed Tomography volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Computed Tomography market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

RX Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting

Others

