Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Performance Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Performance Additives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Performance Additives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Performance Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Performance Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Performance Additives market.”

Performance additives are chemical substances added in materials, such as plastic, paints, rubber, and others to enhance their performance. Performance additives provide strength, durability, quality, and other key properties to materials. They are used to improve performance and durability of materials used in automotive, rubber, paint, and ink industries.

In 2017, the packaging end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share of the performance additives market, in terms of value and volume, followed by household goods, construction, automotive, and others. The packaging segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for performance additives. The Asia-Pacific performance additives market is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for performance additives in this region is mainly driven by their increased use in the packaging and household goods industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer and manufacturer of performance additives. Packaging and household goods are the top two end-use industries contributing to the growing demand for performance additives globally.

The global Performance Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Performance Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Performance Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

AkzoNobel

BASF

Huntsman International

Dow Chemical

ALTANA

BYK Additives & Instruments

Cytec Solvay

Clariant

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Dynea

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik

K-TECH (INDIA)

LANXESS

Momentive

PolyOne

Total

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic Additives

Paint & Coatings Additives

Pigment Additives

Ink Additives

Rubber Additives

Segment by Application

Packaging

Household Goods

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Performance Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580