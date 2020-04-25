Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vitamin C Ingredients market.

Vitamin C ingredients are defined as the white soluble vitamins found mainly in fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C ingredients are typically produced synthetically utilizing corn or wheat starches mainly as raw material. Various health benefits of vitamin C including skin health, dental health and blood vessels maintenance and its increasing importance as antioxidant is supporting vitamin C ingredients market. Vitamin C ingredients are essentially the functional ingredients with ascorbic acid content used mainly in the dietary supplements and fortification of food and beverages.

This report focuses on Vitamin C Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vitamin C Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Foodchem International Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Glanbia Nutritionals China (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

The TNN Development Limited

Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

Microbelcaps

Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology Co.,Ltd

Hangzhou Focus Corporation

Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co.,Ltd

Curechem Group

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd

Manav Drugs

Akhil Healthcare Private Limited

China BBCA Group Corporation

AB Mauri Lanka

Merck

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Ascorbic Acid

Sodium Ascorbate

Calcium Ascorbate

Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation

Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation

Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation

Coated Vitamin C

Others

By Form

Powder

Granules

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Process

Segment by Application

Food

Beverages

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

